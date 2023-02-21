Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:59AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 10 to 20 inches above

2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade

Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map