Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:59AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches, except 10 to 22 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above 5000 feet, snow accumulations up to
30 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 60 mph along
the peaks.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map