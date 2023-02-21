Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 3:59AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14

inches, except 10 to 22 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Above 5000 feet, snow accumulations up to

30 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 60 mph along

the peaks.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map