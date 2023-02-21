Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 6:49PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches, except 8 to 14 inches above 2500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significant reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map