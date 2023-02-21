Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 7:47PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map