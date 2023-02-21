Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 8:25PM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of up to 6 inches. Sunriver and La Pine may see additional

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.