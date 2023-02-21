Winter Storm Warning issued February 21 at 9:51AM PST until February 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 10 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

expected along the east slopes, including La Pine and Sunriver.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.