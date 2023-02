Bands of snow have been reported across the Bend area this evening, with more snow bands possible through Thursday afternoon. Snow will be very spotty and intermittent across central Oregon, but some areas may see a few inches of accumulation by tomorrow afternoon, with chances of snow increasing with elevation.

