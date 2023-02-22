Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 11:41AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map