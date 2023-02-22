Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 12:59PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map