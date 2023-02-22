Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 12:59PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map