Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 2:49PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see periods of blowing snow with
gustier winds with reduced visibility at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map