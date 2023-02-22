Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 2:49PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see periods of blowing snow with

gustier winds with reduced visibility at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map