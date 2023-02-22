Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 6:54AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Highest amounts south of
Mount Jefferson. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Those planning to venture outdoors should use common sense and
dress warmly, making sure that all exposed skin is covered.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map