Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 9:55PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map