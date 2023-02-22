Wind Chill Advisory issued February 22 at 9:55PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map