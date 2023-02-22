Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 11:41AM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map