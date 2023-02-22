Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 12:59PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very

cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map