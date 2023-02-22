Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 2:49PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting 20 to 25 mph as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…May see periods of reduced visibility in
blowing snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map