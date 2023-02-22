Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:37PM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 4 to 7 inches possible. La Pine and Sunriver could see
additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.