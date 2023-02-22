Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 3:54AM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Highest amounts south of Hwy 22.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below

zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Those planning to venture outdoors should use common sense and

dress warmly, making sure that all exposed skin is covered.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map