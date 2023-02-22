Skip to Content
February 23, 2023 4:29 AM
Published 7:53 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 7:53PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. La Pine and Sunriver could see additional
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

