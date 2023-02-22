Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 9:36AM PST until February 22 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Sunriver and La Pine may see additional
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.