Winter Storm Warning issued February 22 at 9:58AM PST until February 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 AM PST Thursday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon PST
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map