Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
February 23, 2023 7:29 AM
Published 10:49 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:49PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph, especially near the Columbia Gorge. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
5 below zero.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content