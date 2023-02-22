Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 10:49PM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph, especially near the Columbia Gorge. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
5 below zero.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map