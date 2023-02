Light snow continues from Madras south to La Pine this morning, with more snow possible into this afternoon. Snow will be spotty and intermittent, but some areas may see a couple of inches of accumulation this morning, with chances of snow increasing with elevation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.