Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 10:04PM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.

* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures are expected
overnight tonight into Friday morning. Strongest wind gusts will
occur overnight tonight.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

