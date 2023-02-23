Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:29 AM
Published 12:47 AM

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 12:47AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
15 below zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content