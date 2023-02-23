Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 3:47AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind

chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday. For

the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map