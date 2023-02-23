Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 8:09AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades and
South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.