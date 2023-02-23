Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 8:32PM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern
Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades and South Washington Cascade
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.