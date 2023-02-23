Wind Chill Advisory issued February 23 at 9:46AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
10 below zero.
* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold low temperatures of around 5 degrees
above zero are expected overnight Thursday night into Friday.
Strongest wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph will occur this evening
and overnight tonight.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.