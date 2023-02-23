Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 9:12AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. La Pine and Sunriver could see

additional accumulations of 1 inch.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.