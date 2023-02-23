Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 12:54PM PST until February 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Highways 97, 140, 97, 66, and 39, this includes the

cities of Chemult, Chiloquin, Modoc Point, Klamath Falls and

Keno.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of snow and winds could

result in reduced visibilities, and some blowing and drifting

snow.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.