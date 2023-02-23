Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:47AM PST until February 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon PST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map