Wind Chill Advisory issued February 24 at 3:00AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below
zero.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Western Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, South Washington
Cascade Foothills and Western Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

