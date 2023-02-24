Wind Chill Advisory issued February 24 at 3:00AM PST until February 24 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below
zero.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Western Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, South Washington
Cascade Foothills and Western Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.