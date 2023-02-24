Wind Chill Advisory issued February 24 at 6:10AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15
below zero.
* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures are expected this
morning. Wind gusts will be decreasing this morning.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.