Wind Chill Advisory issued February 24 at 6:10AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15

below zero.

* WHERE…Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,

North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures are expected this

morning. Wind gusts will be decreasing this morning.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.