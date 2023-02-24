Wind Chill Advisory issued February 24 at 8:35AM PST until February 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Winds have decreased across the area and the very low wind chills
have moderated. Therefore the Wind Chill Advisory will end at 9 AM
PST.
