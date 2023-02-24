Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 2:58PM PST until February 26 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to 6 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

