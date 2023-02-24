Skip to Content
today at 12:29 PM
Published 3:21 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:21AM PST until February 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE…Highways 97, 140, 97, 66, and 39, this includes the
cities of Chemult, Chiloquin, Modoc Point, Klamath Falls and
Keno.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com and http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

