Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:43PM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches, mainly along the crest with lesser amounts on the east
slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry an emergency kit
in your vehicle.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.