Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:08PM PST until February 26 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on Sunday. Snow level

rising to 500 to 800 feet by 11 am Sunday.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and South Washington

Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map