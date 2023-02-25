Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:08PM PST until February 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches, with the heaviest around Mount Hood and higher terrain

of the south Washington Cascades. West gusting as high as 40 mph

on Sunday.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map