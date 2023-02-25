Winter Storm Warning issued February 25 at 3:28AM PST until February 26 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map