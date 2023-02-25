Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 2:33PM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, mainly along the crest with lesser amounts on the east

slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.