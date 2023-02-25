Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 3:58AM PST until February 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes

on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.