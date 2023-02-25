Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 6:47AM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, mainly along the crest with lesser amounts on the east
slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.