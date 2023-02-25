Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 7:08PM PST until February 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
except 6 inches over the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes
on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and some blowing snow
that may reduce visibility at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.