Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 8:46PM PST until February 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 6 inches over
the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations 2 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches over higher
terrain. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes
on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 4
PM PST Sunday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4
AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility at times. Travel could be
difficult.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.