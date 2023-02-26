Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 11:55AM PST until February 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,

South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map