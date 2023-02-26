Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 12:53PM PST until February 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map