Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:21AM PST until February 26 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9

inches, except 1 to 6 inches below 2000 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map