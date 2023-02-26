Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:21AM PST until February 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington,
South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map